AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ACUIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

