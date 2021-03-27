Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $325.00 at Susquehanna

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $290.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.31.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $280.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.96. Accenture has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $281.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

