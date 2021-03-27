Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $297.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.31.

Shares of ACN opened at $280.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.96. Accenture has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $281.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,482 shares of company stock worth $7,946,569. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

