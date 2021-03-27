Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $325.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Accenture traded as high as $272.44 and last traded at $272.28, with a volume of 18291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $268.61.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.31.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $252,208.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,754.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 64.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $2,059,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.9% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average of $245.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

