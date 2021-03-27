Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $148.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XLRN. Citigroup increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.80.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $79.42 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.43.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $1,253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,594 shares of company stock worth $2,428,537. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,331,000 after buying an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,085,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,929,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,307,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,755,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

