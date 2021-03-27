Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,843 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Acamar Partners Acquisition worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAM. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAM stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

In other Acamar Partners Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 862,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $9,495,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

