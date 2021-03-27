Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) is Twin Securities Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Twin Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,166 shares during the quarter. Acacia Communications makes up approximately 8.9% of Twin Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Twin Securities Inc.’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 199.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $301,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $717,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA remained flat at $$114.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $115.00.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.