ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Plans $0.87 Annual Dividend

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.8743 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

ABB has raised its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ABB has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ABB to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

ABB stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. ABB has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

