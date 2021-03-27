AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLVLY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $26.76 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 5.79%. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

