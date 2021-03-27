AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Trading Down 4.2%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.33. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Science in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62.

AB Science SA, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases.

