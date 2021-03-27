$95.17 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce sales of $95.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the highest is $95.40 million. Qualys reported sales of $86.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $400.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $402.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $447.19 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $454.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $178,095.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,470 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,546,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $105.33 on Friday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $104.68.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

