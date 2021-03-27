935,440 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 935,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Tenet Healthcare makes up about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.89% of Tenet Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. 854,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on THC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

