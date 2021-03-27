860 Shares in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 832,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 322,146 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in National Bank by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 925.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 71,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,141 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

