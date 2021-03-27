8,052,413 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by General Catalyst Group Management LLC

General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,052,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Teladoc Health makes up about 55.0% of General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. General Catalyst Group Management LLC owned 0.06% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $817,532.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDOC traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $176.89. 3,388,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.65.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

