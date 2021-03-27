615,083 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 615,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 953,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 311,442 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,522,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 118,650 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,318,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 175,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $164.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

