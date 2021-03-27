574,824 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 574,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

