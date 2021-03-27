500,000 Shares in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Acquired by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,125,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUNEU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 12,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,062. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44.

Dune Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

