50,000 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Bought by HN Saltoro Capital LP

HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. R1 RCM accounts for about 0.6% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $433,464,000 after buying an additional 1,327,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $80,552,000 after buying an additional 154,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after buying an additional 1,038,006 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $39,589,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,176. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.47, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $488,774.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.