5,000 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Bought by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 57,518 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $603,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.88. 1,494,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,713. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.60. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

