49,636 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 264.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 39.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in WestRock by 8.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

