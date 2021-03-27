47,703 Shares in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 47,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after buying an additional 544,559 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $707,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,484 shares of company stock worth $4,082,063 in the last quarter.

Shares of KROS opened at $56.40 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

