45,118 Shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 162.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 346.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after buying an additional 3,805,116 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after buying an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after buying an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,602,000.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

