3,983 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Veracyte by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after purchasing an additional 519,996 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCYT stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

