383 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $319.71 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

