360 Capital Group Limited (TGP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 27th

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.