$297.35 Million in Sales Expected for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to report sales of $297.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.33 million to $297.36 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $240.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $123.40. 575,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.61. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

