2,859 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $104.82 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

