2,800 Shares in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Acquired by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CTO Realty Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CTO Realty Growth stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 72,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

