254,702 Shares in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 254,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,000. Navistar International makes up about 1.2% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of Navistar International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,501 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth about $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth about $108,447,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International stock remained flat at $$44.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,019,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,066. Navistar International Co. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

