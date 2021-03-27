22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,577.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

