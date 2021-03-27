2,200 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period.

DVY opened at $114.59 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $98.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

