20,287 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. iShares US Technology ETF comprises about 1.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 889,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.10. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

