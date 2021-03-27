$201.02 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $201.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.50 million and the highest is $204.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $254.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $998.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.11 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.23.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $312,393.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,373.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

