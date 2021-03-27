20,000 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.8% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,708 shares of company stock worth $971,895 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,571,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,537. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.