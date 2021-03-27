1,981 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $325.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.95 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

