191,165 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Purchased by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 191,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,450,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,944,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,021,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,680,000 after buying an additional 402,033 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $128.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.04.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

