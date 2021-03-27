17,766 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Inspire Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,473,000 after buying an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INSP opened at $193.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.52. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

