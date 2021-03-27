1,769 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,769 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,766,000 after buying an additional 989,605 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5,626.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 902,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after buying an additional 887,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $412,103,000 after buying an additional 833,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,853,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,997. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average is $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

