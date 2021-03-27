1,718 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.62.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $508.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.00 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

