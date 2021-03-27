16,978 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 18.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.