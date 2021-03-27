16,064 Shares in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.62.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 531,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,397.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

