$154.78 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce $154.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.02 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $238.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $800.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $840.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.06 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLE. B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

APLE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.