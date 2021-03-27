$154.78 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce $154.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.02 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $238.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $800.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $840.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.06 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLE. B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

APLE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 98,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.