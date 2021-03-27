150,000 Shares in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of GigCapital2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of GigCapital2 by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 553,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIX opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. GigCapital2, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

