1,388,327 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Purchased by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,388,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,326,000. Apartment Income REIT makes up about 11.7% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 579,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

