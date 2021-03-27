$121.20 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce $121.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.30 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $108.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year sales of $492.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.54 million to $494.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $521.87 million, with estimates ranging from $519.13 million to $524.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $111.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

