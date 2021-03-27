1,190,838 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,190,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Renewable Energy Group makes up 0.9% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGI. BWS Financial increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.89.

REGI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

