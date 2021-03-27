10,708 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Purchased by One68 Global Capital LLC

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. GoodRx accounts for approximately 0.9% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GoodRx news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,111,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,701,712 shares of company stock valued at $61,670,454 over the last 90 days.

GDRX stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

