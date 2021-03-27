10,000 Shares in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
NASDAQ TMPM opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.28.
About Turmeric Acquisition
