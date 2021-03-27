10,000 Shares in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ TMPM opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.28.

About Turmeric Acquisition

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

