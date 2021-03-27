10,000 Shares in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of RLAY opened at $34.25 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304 in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

