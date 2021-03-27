$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $8.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,222,440 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,016,000 after buying an additional 296,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 304.5% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 133,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 100,507 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.